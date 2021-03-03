The government is expected to gazette a Statutory Instrument (SI) authorising the resumption of “low risk” sport, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has said.

This follows the easing of lockdown restrictions by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he tried to open up the economy after a drop in the number of new cases in the country.

Sport, just like many others aspects of human life, has been paralysed by long-running Covid-19 lockdowns, put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) wishes to advise that on the 3rd of March, 2021, the Government of Zimbabwe will publish a Statutory Instrument authorising the resumption of those sports activities to be classified as ‘low risk,’ said the body.

-Zwnews

Read statement below: