The ZANU-PF Politburo is meeting today at the revolutionary party’s national headquarters, with various issues up for discussion.

One of the key topics for discussion is the resignation of former vice president Kembo Mohadi which might include deliberating on his replacement.

Mohadi resigned from his post as Zimbabwe Vice President following leaked audio reports of abuse of office and sexual misconduct involving married junior staff members.

The disgraced former VP got the shock of his life few, weeks ago when a series of audios in which he is purportedly asking for sexual favours from his subordinates, who include married women were leaked online.

Two of the young women involved have since been chased out of their matrimonial homes by their husbands pending formal divorce.

Meanwhile, the ruling party’s Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu confirmed the meeting, though could not shed light on topics for discussion.

Part of his notice reads;

The Secretary for Administration, O M Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday the 3rd March 2021.

It will be held at the Home of the People’s Revolution, ZANU PF Headquarters commencing at 10 00 hours.

All members should be seated by 0945 hours.

-Zwnews

