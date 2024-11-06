Gospel musician Dorcas Moyo has won the Manicaland influential Business women Awards for Women in Arts and Culture.

The award is courtesy of the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce.

“Tine Award yakauya nezuro manheru zveeee….Thank you Manicaland influential Business women Awards for the Award ye Women in Arts and Culture (Music)….Ayewa mufaro wangu wakanyanyisa…Thank you nekundirangarira…My 22nd Award…Mwari kudzwai henyu,” she posted on her X handle.

Moyo started singing at the age of six when she was then the youngest member of the praise and worship team at her church.

She has eight albums under her belt, namely Ndinokutungamirira, Ndokusheedzai Jesu, Zvininipise, Ndibatsirei Mwari, Pamarah Tapfuura, Bvisai Marara, Bvudzi Rangu Ramera, and Mhanza Haisekwe.

Moyo also has more than 14 singles under her belt which include Wakabuda Sei, Anomira Nesu, Munyaradzi, Zvamakatirongera, Muri Mutsvene, among others.

She is managed by Peter Madondo and is backed by the Heavenly Melodies Family. Her music is produced by Olin Anderson of Kunashe Studios.