Zimbabwe’s capital markets experienced mixed performance by close of business yesterday.
It was not all doom and gloom, as some of the key counters registered positives.
Apparently, ZSE plans to list on its own bourse in the coming year, a strategic move it says is aimed at securing better access to risk-adjusted capital and boosting its brand visibility, businessdigest can report.
This development, according to ZSE board chairperson Caroline Sandura, marks a significant milestone in the exchange’s history and is expected to have far-reaching implications for the market.
Formed in 1896, ZSE is the backbone of Zimbabwe’s capital markets, with over 40 listed equities. It also owns the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), which exclusively trades in United States dollars.
How shares exchanged hands by close of business yesterday:
TOP GAINERS
SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE
CFI.zw 323.7000 +14.99%▲
MASH.zw 260.0000 +12.04%▲
MEIK.zw 429.9500 +0.31%▲
WILD.zw 5.4380 +0.22%▲
ZIMR.zw 55.2500 +0.09%▲
TOP LOSERS
SYMBOL
VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE
ZBFH.zw 750.0000 -6.24%▼
EHZL.zw 40.0500 -4.86%▼
ECO.zw 438.7382 -2.69%▼
SACL.zw 2.1010 -1.69%▼
TANG.zw 459.0000 -0.22%▼
ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
All Share 280.72 +0.09%▲
Top 10 286.28 -0.71%▼
Top 15 284.28 -0.63%▼
Small Cap 100.11 0.00%
Medium Cap 279.81 +2.31%▲
EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
CSAG.zw 2.5000 0.00% 1,071,780
DMCS.zw 3.3292 +0.00% 5,529,375
MIZ.zw 5.0000 +0.00% 24,720,870
MCMS.zw 211.0000 -0.32%▼ 289,829,476
OMTT.zw 24.6101 -1.56%▼ 40,222,411
ZSE SECTOR INDICES
INDEX VALUE CHANGE
ZSE Financials Index 320.47 -0.37%▼
ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 348.65 0.00%
ZSE Consumers Staples Index 271.03 +0.07%▲
ZSE Industrials Index(New) 200.35 0.00%
ZSE ICT 212.43 -3.04%▼
ZSE Materials 257.36 +0.02%▲
ZSE Real Estate 711.06 +8.04%▲
Modified Consumer Staples 266.00 -0.05%▼
ZSE Agriculture 235.58 +0.44%▲
ZSE ETF 519.89 +4.60%▲
ZNSI 119.76 +2.67%▲
REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)
REV.zw 104.0000 0.00% 383,059,293.76
TIG.zw 136.4489 -0.33%▼ 1,465,632,550.48
MARKET ACTIVITY 05 NOVEMBER 2024
Trades:
189
Turnover (ZWG)
24,098,803.26
Market Cap (ZWG)
86,660,589,458.07
Foreign Buys (ZWG)
20,049,900.00
Foreign Sells (ZWG)
275,850.00