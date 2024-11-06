Zimbabwe’s capital markets experienced mixed performance by close of business yesterday.

It was not all doom and gloom, as some of the key counters registered positives.

Apparently, ZSE plans to list on its own bourse in the coming year, a strategic move it says is aimed at securing better access to risk-adjusted capital and boosting its brand visibility, businessdigest can report.

This development, according to ZSE board chairperson Caroline Sandura, marks a significant milestone in the exchange’s history and is expected to have far-reaching implications for the market.

Formed in 1896, ZSE is the backbone of Zimbabwe’s capital markets, with over 40 listed equities. It also owns the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX), which exclusively trades in United States dollars.

How shares exchanged hands by close of business yesterday:

TOP GAINERS

SYMBOL VALUE (ZWG cents) CHANGE

CFI.zw 323.7000 +14.99%▲

MASH.zw 260.0000 +12.04%▲

MEIK.zw 429.9500 +0.31%▲

WILD.zw 5.4380 +0.22%▲

ZIMR.zw 55.2500 +0.09%▲

TOP LOSERS

SYMBOL

VALUE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE

ZBFH.zw 750.0000 -6.24%▼

EHZL.zw 40.0500 -4.86%▼

ECO.zw 438.7382 -2.69%▼

SACL.zw 2.1010 -1.69%▼

TANG.zw 459.0000 -0.22%▼

ZSE MARKET CAP INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

All Share 280.72 +0.09%▲

Top 10 286.28 -0.71%▼

Top 15 284.28 -0.63%▼

Small Cap 100.11 0.00%

Medium Cap 279.81 +2.31%▲

EXCHANGE TRADED FUNDS

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

CSAG.zw 2.5000 0.00% 1,071,780

DMCS.zw 3.3292 +0.00% 5,529,375

MIZ.zw 5.0000 +0.00% 24,720,870

MCMS.zw 211.0000 -0.32%▼ 289,829,476

OMTT.zw 24.6101 -1.56%▼ 40,222,411

ZSE SECTOR INDICES

INDEX VALUE CHANGE

ZSE Financials Index 320.47 -0.37%▼

ZSE Consumer Discretionary Index 348.65 0.00%

ZSE Consumers Staples Index 271.03 +0.07%▲

ZSE Industrials Index(New) 200.35 0.00%

ZSE ICT 212.43 -3.04%▼

ZSE Materials 257.36 +0.02%▲

ZSE Real Estate 711.06 +8.04%▲

Modified Consumer Staples 266.00 -0.05%▼

ZSE Agriculture 235.58 +0.44%▲

ZSE ETF 519.89 +4.60%▲

ZNSI 119.76 +2.67%▲

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

SECURITY PRICE (ZWG Cents) CHANGE MARKET CAP (ZWG)

REV.zw 104.0000 0.00% 383,059,293.76

TIG.zw 136.4489 -0.33%▼ 1,465,632,550.48

MARKET ACTIVITY 05 NOVEMBER 2024

Trades:

189

Turnover (ZWG)

24,098,803.26

Market Cap (ZWG)

86,660,589,458.07

Foreign Buys (ZWG)

20,049,900.00

Foreign Sells (ZWG)

275,850.00