The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 105 kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo Road in Featherstone on 06/11/24 at around 0930 hours.

One person died on the spot while 26 others were injured when an Elsberry Bus collided with a ZUPCO bus.

Meanwhile, one person died on the spot while seven others were injured when a ZUPCO bus veered off the road and overturned before landing on its roof at the 39 kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road on 06/11/24 at around 0745 hours.

The body of the victim was taken to Marondera Provincial Hospital mortuary for post-mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

