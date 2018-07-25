Goreraza on compex Zanu PF rigging puzzle

In 2013, like the rest of everyone, I was 100% certain Zanupf would lose to the Mdc by a landslide. Zanupf candidates expected defeat and went into the elections with almost no confidence of victory. The Chinese who are friends with Zanupf told them the intelligence they had was Zanupf was extremely unpopular countrywide and blamed for the economic rot in the country that there was no way they were going to win and they were going to lose miserably.

I did not understand why the former president appeared so confident of victory. I thought he was delusional, out of touch and suicidal. I would laugh when I watched him promising victory at his rallies which were just 10 in the 10 provinces of the country. Plus who was going to vote for an 90 year old!