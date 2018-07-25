He’s our son: Mnangagwa threatens to arrest Nelson Chamisa

Zanu PF boss, Emmerson Mnangagwa, yesterday threatened to arrest the opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa if he continues to ‘incite’ his followers to protest against ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba ahead of Monday elections.

This follows the police’s move to block MDC-Alliance’s planned 5 day protest slated for today, with the law enforcers citing manpower shortages.

Addressing a supporters at Mubaira growth point in Mhondoro, president Mnangagwa said those who ought to disturb peaceful elections would face the wrath of law.

“He(Nelson Chamisa) is our son, we allow him to traverse throughout the country asking for your vote, but if he chooses chaos, law and order will prevail”, Mnangagwa said.

