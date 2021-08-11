The Grain Marketing Board (GMB) has seized close to 240 000 tonnes of maize and 32 000 tonnes of soya beans from illegal grain dealers who are involved in side marketing across the country.

Meanwhile, maize and soyabean are controlled whose marketing should be done through GMB.

Meanwhile, Norton independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa threatened to sue GMB over a statement alleging that he was implicated in side marketing of grain.

The statement alleges that 40 000 tonnes were seized from his farm, but Mliswa disputes the claims.

“This smacks of an agenda. I demand @GMBdura retracts the media release immediately.

“Failure to do so, I’ll be suing them. No maize has been seized and it’s there at my farm.

“If it was seized then it should be in their possession and I put this to the strictest proof thereof,” he says.

Mliswa says GMB must go after the real corrupt maize traders.

“You’re allowed to keep a portion of maize for consumption or other obligations upon authorisation through an application process.

“Approval for my maize has a pending application we await. I have the maize so how was it seized?” He said.

Zwnews