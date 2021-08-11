Cabinet has approved churches to open for sit-in congregants who have received two doses of the Covid 19 vaccine.

Cabinet also said the congregants should observe and adhere to Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation protocols.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said those who will be found in breach of health protocols will be arrested, including church leaders.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has also approved 4 investment projects which are: 1.Partnership between Bulawayo City Council and Tendy Three (pvt) Lttd on the Bulawayo Vehicle Parking Management project 2. Partnership between National oil Company of Zimbabwe and Coven (pvt) Ltd to develop second petroleum products pipeline.

This would see the establishment of Harare as a Regional hub for refined Petroleum fuel supplies to the land locked SADC states.

Meanwhile, an investment by a Belarusian independent Power producer in a 100 MW solar plant has also been approved.

A partnership between ZMDC and SIM SEA (pvt) Ltd and Honghua International for resuscitation of Angwa Shaft and the processing of the dump at Chidzikwe, has also been given the green light.

Zwnews