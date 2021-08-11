A 32-year old popular Kwekwe man, Blessing Sithole, was last night robbed of US$950 by two robbers claiming to be leaders of the notorious machete gangs that have been terrorizing the Midlands mining town in recent years.

Sithole, a youthful entrepreneur and local music artist known in Kwekwe circles as Sky Walker told this publication that the two attackers who were using a Toyota IST vehicle picked him up at Amaveni roundabout on his way to town before they physically assaulted him all over the body using fists, open palms and unidentified objects.

A visibly bruised ‘Sky Walker’ who sustained both external and internal injuries from the assault told Zwnews that he was, at the time of publishing, receiving medical treatment at Amaveni Clinic in the Midlands town.

The artist who belongs to a breed of entrepreneurial urbanites known as the Kwekwe Hustlers identified his assailants as Hillary Madobi and Tonderai Nyama, an illegal gold panner who is said to have bragged about being the leader of a notorious machete gang from the town (name supplied).

“I was coming from Amaveni where I was fixing my brother’s vehicle,” he said.

“Since I had absolutely no fuel in my jalopy, I decided to walk from my place to town enroute to Mbizo where I currently stay but as I was at Amaveni roundabout, a car stopped in front of me and asked if I was getting into town”, said Sithole.

“I then decided to board their cab but as soon as I got into the vehicle, they started to make all sorts of accusations, and I will tell you about the legal course that I will pursue. I am in agony at the moment.

Kwekwe has the infamy of machete-wielding gangs that have been wreaking havoc in the Midlands second city.

The town is also home to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

