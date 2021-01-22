Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s young sister, Nelia who inherited the bulk of Ginimbi’s business, about 60% according to the unsigned will, is slowly but surely becoming one of Zimbabwe’s most recognised celebrities.

She is becoming a social media sensation as more and more people are following her to see if she will continue with her brother’s lavish lifestyle. So far, she seems to be right on track as she has already earned herself the name G-Sister from her escapades at various outings where she hangs out with well known high spenders.

Here are some of her latest pictures that prove she is on course to equal or eclipse her famous late brother.

Pictures credit| online| Nelia Kadungure