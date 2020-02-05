Barely 48 hours after he buried his mother at an emotional send-off in Domboshawa, flamboyant Harare businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure better known as Ginimbi, was arrested by Zimbabwean police on Tuesday amid reports that he doctored vehicle purchase receipts that undervalued a Bentley Continental he recently imported from neighbouring South Africa.

His legal representative, Jonathan Samukange confirmed the arrest:

“Yes, my client has been arrested and detained by the police CID Anti-Corruption Unit for fraud after they suspected that his Bentley vehicle was undervalued to misrepresent on the payment of duty.”

Ginimbi, according to the police, manufactured a fake purchase receipt for his Bentley Continental in a bid to defraud the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Kadungure, who is also cousin to estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mary Mubaiwa, is said to have connived with a clearing agent and manufactured a purchase invoice which they tendered to ZIMRA with an intention to defraud the state.

Last month, he was dragged to court by ZIMRA and ordered to pay an additional US$58,655.09 duty on top of the US$81,469 he had already paid for the Bentley Continental GT.

He had, instead, submitted paperwork showing that the vehicle cost him R1.9 million.

