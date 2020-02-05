Lesotho’s controversial First Lady Maesaiah Thabane has handed herself to the police weeks after vanishing from the country following reports of her alleged involvement in the killing of Lipane Thabane, Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s former official wife.

The country’s most wanted woman turned herself over to the police yesterday.

At the time of the murder, Thabane was a side chic who was fighting with the deceased for the title of First Lady. Before the shooting the country’s court had ruled that the deceased wife was the proper First Lady and side chic, Thabane, was using the title illegally.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed the arrest. He said: