Harry Maguire Receives Apology from Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo Over Mocking Incident in Parliament

Isaac Adongo, a Member of Parliament in Ghana, has issued an apology to Manchester United star Harry Maguire after mocking him during a parliamentary session last year.

Adongo had compared Maguire’s performances to criticize the economic management of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

In his previous remarks, Adongo referred to Maguire as an “Economic Maguire” and criticized his defensive skills.

However, Adongo has now acknowledged Maguire’s recent transformation and described him as a “transformational footballer.” Maguire, who has experienced an upturn in form, has been a key player for Manchester United in recent matches.