Image: ZBC

Small businesses operating at Chipadze Home Industry in Bindura have lost property worth thousands of US dollars after a fire gutted four shops following a gas explosion.

According to the report by the national broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, the incident took place this Tuesday afternoon.

The responsible authorities are yet to give more details of the accident.

Meanwhile, in September this year, a fire of unknown origin nearly destroyed Chocolate Gate, a private accommodation complex for university students in Bindura.

The fire started in the gazebo area of the complex, according to property owner, one Nyuke.

Although there was no electricity or fire in the gazebo, property worth millions of dollars was lost.

There were no casualties.

Chocolate Gate is a private student residence on Atherstone Road, just after Adult Millers, to the right on the way to Chipindura High School.

It accommodates students from both Bindura University and Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is a reminder of the importance of fire safety measures in student housing.

Zwnews