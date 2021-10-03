President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Spokesperson George Charamba has lost his first wife, Grace Hwata, the mother of his first three children.

Meanwhile, Charamba says she died barely 12 hours after the burial of his brother, Tinashe Charamba.

“WHEN IT POURS: Barely 12 hours after burying my brother Tinashe “Zvichemo” Charamba, the mother of my first three kids in my first marriage, Dr Rudo Grace-Gwata Charamba is late.

“She passed on in the early hours of this morning at Westend Hospital,” he says.

Charamba says Hwata had been admitted at the hospital for kidney-related complications.

Zwnews