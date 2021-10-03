The parallel market exchange rate has continued rising despite the arresting of the alleged dealers culpable for it, says Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa.

He says this shows that these arrested people are the wrong ones and are not responsible for this.

“The RBZ has done well releasing names of those accessing forex but it should now enforce & follow up how that money is used.

“Otherwise those arrested are just unfortunate victims of another weak operation.

“Few, if any, of these supposed operations have ever worked,” he said.

Zwnews