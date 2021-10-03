Transform Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume has implored fellow Zimbabweans to be hungry for change the same as President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is hungry for power.

He says Zimbabweans can continue to be led by men and women who cannot distinguish between right and wrong, unless they turn the page and start a new story for the country.

Ngarivhume says people should conquer apathy and bring Zimbabwe to a standstill until justice is done.

“Why are we so afraid and so incapacitated as a nation to confront the truth.

“If the courts don’t hear us we have voices and we have legs.

“We can bring this nation to a standstill until justice is done. Our apathy is our greatest enemy,” he says.