ZIMBABWE President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will join other African Heads of State and Government at the 33rd African Union Summit.

The summit, to be held on 9 and 10 February, is this year focusing on ending war and conflict on the continent.

It is running under the theme, “Silencing the guns: Creating conducive conditions for Africa’s development.”

“Silencing the Guns” is a flagship project of the AU’s Agenda 2063 which is targeting to have a conflict-free Africa, prevent genocide, make peace a reality for all and rid the continent of wars and all forms of conflict.

Opening the 36th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council on Thursday, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Faki Mahamat said the efforts to maintain peace and security on the continent were being stifled by security threats, terrorism and extremism.

Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Guvheya Domnic Chiwenga and Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Chiwenga will be the Acting Zimbabwe during Mnangagwa’s absence.

new ziana