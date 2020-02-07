Patrick Chivaura, the Chief Executive Officer of power utility ZESA Holdings passed away on Friday morning, Energy and Power Development Minister Fortune Chasi has announced.

Details surrounding his death were still sketchy during the time of publishing as ZESA Holdings was yet to issue a statement on the matter.

“Sadly, Mr Chivaura an eminent electrical engineer who served as acting CEO at zesa and was due to retire this month passed on this morning. Highly professional, god fearing, honesty MHSRIP. So long Mukanya!” Chasi said in remarks posted on his official Twitter handle.

Arrangements for his funeral are still underway as most of Chivaura’s relatives are said to be out of the country.

More details to follow…..

