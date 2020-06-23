The country’s anti-corruption watchdog, Zacc, is said to have temporarily closed its doors after a Covid19 suspected patient Tuesday caused panic at the offices in central Harare.

According to a report in the online Zim Morning Post, the suspect has since been transferred to a local hospital where tests to assertain the health status of the Covid19 suspected patient will be conducted.

Reports from Harare indicated that all staffers at the Zacc offices have since been dismissed from the premises awaiting fumigation processes to take place.

The availability of the anti-graft body’s chairperson Loice Matanda-Moyo at the Zacc premises could not be ascertained during the time when workers were told to leave the commission’s offices headquartered in the capital, Harare.

Efforts by Zwnews to get a comment from Matanda-Moyo could not bear fruit during the time of writing as her mobile phone was not reachable.

more details to follow…

Zwnews