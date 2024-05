It is all systems go for prominent Zimdancehall musician Wallace Chorumiko’s album release.

Chorumiko popularly known as Wink D released two songs from his new album yesterday.

The album titled “Love Quartet is scheduled for today 10th May.

His albums include the following:

Eureka Eureka. 2023, Njema. 2019, Gombwe, Chiextra, 2018, Gafa Futi 2016, Gafa Life Kickstape. 2015, Life Yangu. 2012 and PaKitchen 2011.

Zwnews