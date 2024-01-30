Citizens Coalition for Change senior official Job Sikhala will be released from the notorious Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in Harare tomorrow morning.

His freedom comes after he spent 595 days in jail.

Sikhala will be released with fellow former opposition legislator Godfrey Sithole after a court ruling this afternoon in their favour.

They were arrested in 2022 as part of a group of 14 in Nyatsime.

Others were released ahead of the two were accused of being key instigators.

Sikhala and Sithole got a two-year suspended sentence after conviction on incitement of public violence charge.

Violence broke out in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, in 2022 after the murder of opposition activist Moreblessing Ali by a Zanu PF brute Pius Jamba Mukandi, a former boyfriend imprisoned for 30 years.

Sikhala strongly protested Ali’s murder and subsequently violent clashes broke out between the opposition CCC and ruling Zanu PF supporters.

This led to Sikhala’s arrest.

He also faced the other unrelated charges on which he has since been cleared or convicted with fines.

