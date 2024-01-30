File photo courtesy of X.com

Police in Plumtree on 27 January 2024 acted on received information and recovered a black unregistered Honda Fit vehicle in Madabe Area, Plumtree.

Investigations carried out established that on 26/01/24, two unknown male suspects smuggled the motor vehicle from Botswana to Zimbabwe through an undesignated crossing point.

The smuggled motor vehicle was trapped along the banks of Ramokgwebana River on the Zimbabwean side.

The police searched the motor vehicle and recovered 48 x Bella Home Queen bed sheets, 20 fleece blankets and 10 fleece jackets which were also smuggled from Botswana.

Police said more information will be released as investigations unfold.

