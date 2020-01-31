Former Vice President of Zimbabwe Phelekezela Mphoko’s trial over abuse of office allegations will take place on 13 February after he successfully objected to having the matter heard on Saturday, 1 February 2020.

A Seventh Day Adventist church member, Mphoko pictured above(C), through his lawyer Zibusiso Ncube objected to having to face trial on a Sabbath Day (Saturday).

Mphoko’s lawyer protested saying his client could not attend court on a day he is supposed to be in church.

“We cannot compromise on the issue of Sabbath. Our conditions are that we do not work on Sabbath and on this one we believe in a higher authority,” Ncube said.

Mujaya proposed Sunday, February 2 to have the trial, but again the suggestion faced another challenge.

The magistrate then postponed the matter to February 13, ordering Mphoko’s lawyer to file the defence outline three days before the trial date.

Mphoko is one of the political heavyweights who fell by the wayside when Zimbabwe military ousted President Mugabe in November 2017.

The current government has declared war on Mugabe’s former allies with many of them loosing properties, farms and businesses while a number have fled the country to neighbouring countries.