Three people were injured, one of them seriously when seven gas cylinders exploded at Chinhoyi“s Pfungwa Dzakanaka shopping centre this morning, local sources say.

Witnesses said the explosion followed a leak from one of the cylinders which resulted from ignition of fire from a canteen a few metres away.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is in Chinhoyi ground breaking ceremony of the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Primary and Secondary Schools in Hunyani suburb, Chinhoyi.

The schools are being constructed by the Roman Catholic Church and the ceremony also coincide with the website launch of the Chinhoyi Diocese.

Yesterday, Chiwenga was in Kanyemba, Mbire District for an assessment tour of projects in the area which has been designated a special economic zone for tourism, trade and agriculture. He toured the pontoon landing area and Chapoto Rural Health Centre. Dr Chiwenga urged authorities to clear the land in order to allow investors to to kick-start their projects.