LATEST: Botswana has reported its first suspected case of the Corona virus from a passenger on a flight from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia that landed at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport. The patient is said to have shown symptoms of the virus and is currently in isolation.

Below is a full statement issued by the country’s Ministry of Health and Wellness:

Botswana registered its first ever suspected case of corona virus on the 30th January 2020. The suspected case was registered at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport upon arrival using Ethiopian Airways from China.

The suspect case is still under isolation at Block 8 Clinic and investigations are on-going The Ministry of Health and Wellness advises those who while be travelling to observe the following precautions:

•If travelling, practice good hygiene and avoid affected and crowded places

•If you experience fewer, cough, difficulty in breathing, fatigue and headache, seek medical attention and share travel history with the health care provider

•Passengers and crew who experience symptoms while travelling, the nearest destination stop should be alerted for prompt health care assistance

•Make sure that you are screened at points of entry for early diagnosis and treatment

The Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely in consultation with World Health Organization (WHO) and will keep the public updated.

For further information please visit the nearest health facility or call 3632574 or 0800 600 740.

Malaki Tshipayagae Director, Health Services