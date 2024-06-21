Former Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini says Prophetic Healing and Deliverance founder Prophet Walter Magaya should be the next Zimbabwe Football Association president.

“I will be let down if Magaya doesn’t make himself available in the coming ZIFA elections because Zimbabwean football needs someone like him.

“I think he is someone who might get big brands to sponsor the PSL because he showed his capacity when he signed Billiat against all odds.

“We need fresh ideas in our football, and I don’t think he is someone who will shut the door on the legends,” he says.

Magaya owns premiership team, Yadah Football Club.

Magaya recently built a modern soccer stadium in less than six months at his Yadah Complex in Waterfalls, Harare.

The project came at the time he facing several allegations, including rape and fraud.

In a circular published last year by the Confederation of African Football, the country does not have a stadium certified to host international matches.

The memo also included a list of stadiums in Africa, approved to host the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Zwnews