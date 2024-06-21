Protests are spreading across Kenya against a tax hikes proposed by President William Ruto in what is being known as Finance Bill.

Police in Kenya are currently engaged in running battles with demonstrators as the third day of protests to reject Finance Bill intensifies.

The Finance Bill 2024 (the Bill) was introduced to the National Assembly on 9th May 2024.

The controversial bill has sparked discontent across the East African nation since first being presented in parliament in May, the new bill proposing an increase in an array of taxes and levies for Kenyans.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Kenya’s President’s Office announced they have made amendments to the Finance Bill “in account of the views of the people and other stakeholders during public participation sessions.

The tax hikes, including new levies on cars and bread, are the latest effort by President William Ruto’s administration to boost revenue and reduce borrowing, but they have triggered widespread opposition.

This year’s finance bill aims to raise an extra 346.7 billion shillings ($2.7 billion) in additional revenue, finance minister Njuguna Ndung’u said last week.

Zwnews