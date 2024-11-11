ZANU PF member and former senator Lilian Timveos has passed away at Avenues Clinic this morning.

Born in Kwekwe (1973), she was a devoted member of ZANU PF’s Zvishavane District.

She attended Vainona High School in Harare.

Timveos graduated from the Party’s Hebert Chitepo School of Ideology in Apr 2021. She was elected a member of ZANU PF’s Zvishavane District.

Timveos was appointed to the new board for Petrotrade in June 2021, which had operated for 5 years without the governing board.

In May 2023, Timveos was appointed the national secretary responsible for training and implementation in the Citizens Against Economic Sanctions (CAES)’s National Executive Council representing Midlands province.

She was amongst the first group of former opposition leaders to defect to ZANU PF citing disorder and money mongering in the opposition.

She survived by her husband, Michael Timveos, and the couple had 4 children.

Zwnews