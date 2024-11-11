Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has lifted ban on South African politician and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema to enter Zambia.

In 2017, the former Zambian president, Edgar Lungu, declared Julius Malema persona non grata for standing in solidarity with Hichilema, who was then the opposition leader and a fierce critic of Lungu’s authoritarian regime.

Apparently, EFF has welcomed the move saying the lifting of this ban, Hichilema has demonstrated his commitment to the ideals of democracy and progress, distancing Zambia from the dictatorial practices of the past.

Zwnews