Image – ZTN Prime

Controversial Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo has attended a fraud court session involving her ex business partners Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe.

Chivayo has been implicated in dirty deals involving the two fellow business people.

However, he has not been arrested over alleged links with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

In other news, Chivayo has poured US$1.6 million USD to Scottland Football Club.

The team is owned by ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Mabvuku/ Tafara constituency Scott Sakupwanya.

Wicknell gave the team US$600 000 on top of the 1 million prior to make it 1.6 million USD.

Zwnews