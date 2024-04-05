Eric Mudzingwa, a former player for Highlanders Football Club, has been arrested and detained at Western Commonage police station in Bulawayo. While details from the police spokesperson are awaited, sources confirm his detention. Mudzingwa allegedly faces accusations related to a cellphone theft incident, purportedly involving another former footballer, Denzel Khumalo. Mudzingwa is reportedly assisting the police with their inquiries, while Khumalo remains at large.

FORMER Highlanders Football Club defender Eric Mudzingwa has been arrested and detained at Western Commonage police station.

While Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube could not comment on the matter saying he has not yet received the case, sources close to the matter confirmed Mudzingwa’s arrest.

This news crew could not immediately ascertain the reason behind Mudzingwa’s arrest but sources close to the case said the ex-defender was arrested yesterday and slept in the police cells.

According to a social media post circulating on social media, Mudzingwa is alleged to have committed an offense with Denzel ‘Khumalo’ who is also a former Highlanders, FC Platinum and Chicken inn player.

“ZRP Western Commonage is looking for Denzel Khumalo, who is wanted for theft of a cellphone at Total Shops in Mpopoma Bulawayo. The case occurred on 03/04/24 at around 7pm when Denzel Khumalo snatched a cellphone from the complainant and handed it to Eric Mudzingwa who disappeared into the darkness.

“However, Eric Mudzingwa was arrested but the cellphone was not recovered. Eric is in Police custody assisting the police with investigations. Denzel Khumalo is still on the run. Efforts to locate him are fruitless as he is not even picking calls. If seen please advice any nearest police station,” reads the statement.

bmetro