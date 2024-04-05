Those questioning Zim’s little gold reserves should enrol at Chitepo School of Ideology- says George Charamba

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba believes that before people could question why the country’s gold reserves is literally empty, they read their history notes correctly.

He says critics, particularly opposition activists don’t know that Britain’s huge gold reserves were looted from Zimbabwe, then Rhodesia.

“MaYERO kana kuti maBLUE don’t even know a huge part of British gold reserves came from Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.

“They have never understood, let alone acknowledged imperialism. To do so would upset their quisling politics,” he says.

Responding to an X post by Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association asking why is it that countries like Portugal have huge gold reserves as compared to Zimbabwe, despite huge deposits, Charamba said he now understands the importance of the Chitepo School of Ideology.

“MORE THAN EVER BEFORE, I NOW APPRECIATE THE NEED FOR CHITEPO SCHOOL OF IDEOLOGY AND NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE!!!!!!,” He said.

The Chitepo School of Ideology and National Youths Service teaches history and patriotism.

He added: “Hakuna kwatinosvika nemadinga aya!!!! How many gold fields does UK have??? They love calling themselves children of war veterans yet do not know the essence of the gold imperial Britain has stashed over centuries. Madinga.”

Zwnews