Those questioning Zim's little gold reserves should enrol at Chitepo School of Ideology- says George Charamba | Zw News Zimbabwe

Those questioning Zim’s little gold reserves should enrol at Chitepo School of Ideology- says George Charamba

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba believes that before people could question why the country’s gold reserves is literally empty, they read their history notes correctly.

He says critics, particularly opposition activists don’t know that Britain’s huge gold reserves were looted from Zimbabwe, then Rhodesia.

“MaYERO kana kuti maBLUE don’t even know a huge part of British gold reserves came from Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe.

“They have never understood, let alone acknowledged imperialism. To do so would upset their quisling politics,” he says.

Responding to an X post by Children of Zimbabwe War Veterans Association asking why is it that countries like Portugal have huge gold reserves as compared to Zimbabwe, despite huge deposits, Charamba said he now understands the importance of the Chitepo School of Ideology.

Related Post
  1. Madzibaba Ishmael Cult: Professor Itai Muwati Was Beaten Before Death, Poisoned & Buried ALIVE
  2. Zimbabwe Warriors vs Nigeria Lineups, Rinomhota, Zemura, Kadewere in starting 11
  3. PICTURES: RBZ governor John Mushayavanhu presents Monetary Policy statement; introduces Structured Currency
  4. Former Highlanders Players Arrested Over Cellphone Theft Case
  5. RBZ issues latest Gold-backed Digital Tokens results, prices
  6. PICTURES: 4 arrested for ‘stealing’ TV sets, batteries, generators

“MORE THAN EVER BEFORE, I NOW APPRECIATE THE NEED FOR CHITEPO SCHOOL OF IDEOLOGY AND NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE!!!!!!,” He said.

The Chitepo School of Ideology and National Youths Service teaches history and patriotism.

He added: “Hakuna kwatinosvika nemadinga aya!!!! How many gold fields does UK have??? They love calling themselves children of war veterans yet do not know the essence of the gold imperial Britain has stashed over centuries. Madinga.”

Zwnews

Related Post
  1. PICTURES: 4 arrested for ‘stealing’ TV sets, batteries, generators
  2. Gvt comfortable with current food security outlook, says Minister of Agriculture
  3. PICTURES: ZRP, ZIMRA intercepts Toyota Quantum vehicle laden with mbanje
  4. Penhalonga graves exhumed, remains buried at new location to make way for mining company
Recent Posts
  1. PICTURES: RBZ governor John Mushayavanhu presents Monetary Policy statement; introduces Structured Currency
    5th April 2024
  2. Former Highlanders Players Arrested Over Cellphone Theft Case
    5th April 2024
  3. RBZ issues latest Gold-backed Digital Tokens results, prices
    5th April 2024
  4. PICTURES: 4 arrested for ‘stealing’ TV sets, batteries, generators
    5th April 2024
  5. SA Kidnappers Refuse To Release Zim Businessman: Evans Katumba Still Missing Despite Ransom Drop
    5th April 2024
  6. Mzembi ‘demands for RBZ’s audited paperwork to explain who stole’ Zimbabwe’s gold reserves
    5th April 2024
  7. Gvt comfortable with current food security outlook, says Minister of Agriculture
    5th April 2024
  8. PICTURES: ZRP, ZIMRA intercepts Toyota Quantum vehicle laden with mbanje
    5th April 2024
  9. Penhalonga graves exhumed, remains buried at new location to make way for mining company
    5th April 2024
  10. Murder Suspect Peter Dube Returns to Crime Scene
    5th April 2024