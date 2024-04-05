PICTURES: RBZ governor John Mushayavanhu presents Monetary Policy statement; introduces Structured Currency | Zw News Zimbabwe

PICTURES: RBZ governor John Mushayavanhu presents Monetary Policy statement; introduces Structured Currency

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu is currently presenting the 2024 Monetary Policy Statement.

He also took opportunity to introduce Structured Currency.

The Structured Currency is to be backed by gold reserves and royalties.

-ZWL dollar currencies to be converted to ZiG
– ZiG to circulate alongside other currencies.
– Multi-currency system to stay until 2030 as per the law.
– All obligations to be converted to ZiG.

 

All banks to accept Old notes for the next 21 days.
– ZiG notes 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 100 200
Half ZiG and quarter
– 1 ZiG 6 us cents

More details later…

Images/ text- The Herald

