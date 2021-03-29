File Photo: For illustration purpose only

The first consignment of Indian Covaxin Covid-19 vaccines is expected in Harare today, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled to receive 35 000 doses out of the 75 000 donated by the government of India.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Air Commodore Dr Jasper Chimedza, yesterday said: “We are going to take delivery of 35 000 doses of Covid-19 Covaxin donated by the Indian Government, and will be received by the President.

“The delivery is part of the 75 000 doses they donated and the remaining vaccines will be delivered at a date to be announced.

“The Indian Government has provided transport for the vaccines, and we expect the plane carrying the vaccines at 5.10pm.”

The Indian Government through its Ambassador to Zimbabwe Vijay Khanduja said:

“The vaccines, which were promised by the Indian government are coming tomorrow (today). The first batch will have 35 000 doses, but we are now working on logistics for the remainder.”

Khanduja added:

“The Embassy of India presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe and has the honour to convey that a consignment of Covaxin will be arriving in Harare on 29 March 2021 at 1700hrs by flight no. EK-713,” reads part of the urgent note seen by The Herald last night.

“The embassy further has the honour to request the esteemed Ministry (of Foreign Affairs) to forward to the Ministry of Health and Child Care for making arrangements for clearing the same upon arrival in Harare.

“The Embassy of India avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Zimbabwe of its highest consideration.”

-Zwnews