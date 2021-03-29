Independent Norton MP Temba Mliswa who is appearing in court over his case of allegedly violating Covid-19 regulations when he addressed a press conference at his home recently has applied to have the matter referred to the Constitutional Court.

Mliswa was arrested at his home while he was addressing a news conference.

A senior officer from Harare Central Police Station directed Mliswa to end his press briefing which had been underway for less than an hour.

Two police officers jumped into Mliswa’s Toyota Land Cruiser, and the MP was driven to Harare Central Police Station where he was charged with convening a prohibited gathering in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

-Zwnews