Activist and media personality Criselda Kananda has opened up about allowing herself to love again after experiencing heartbreak.

The activist took to her Instagram to share some of her thoughts on learning to love again.

“Working hard to restore her ability to love again,” she titled her post.

Criselda gave her followers insight into some of the fears one has when they attempt to love freely without letting the hurt of the past stand in their way.

“Taking the risk of loving after heartbreak is quite daunting. You fear making the same mistake and being hurt again. You imagine there is something about you that makes it impossible for anyone to genuinely love you,” she wrote.

Criselda went on to advise her followers to never count themselves out as unworthy of true love. She encouraged people to work towards their own healing and always actively participate in self-love.

“Delete that lie because that which you fear grows. You are worthy of love, you are lovable and yes, it is possible to love again. Just give yourself time to grieve and reflect. Working through your grief will help you to let go of your past and free you, in time, to love yourself and then another. Reflecting on what went wrong and your contribution to the break-up can keep you from making the same mistakes over and over. Be kind to you,” Criselda advised.

The radio presenter then posted a video of herself taking and applying some of her own advice.

Watch the happy video below:

Criselda revealed in March last year that she was divorcing her former husband Siyolo Dudumashe. The activist went on to revert to her maiden name but didn’t share too many details at the time.

In May 2020, Criselda took to her social media to reveal the alleged abuse she experienced in a previous relationship in hope of encouraging women to leave “loveless and dysfunctional relationships”.

“I remember when he would call me names, slap me for not being jealous. Tell me that if I leave him no-one will ever love me and I’m stuck with him,” she recalled.

Criselda said she had to dig deep to find the strength to walk away. She told others who may be going through the same ordeal to not believe the lies they were told.

“Dear Motho, don’t believe the lies, you are worthy of love and deserve better. We need to stop encouraging women to stay in loveless and dysfunctional relationships,” she said on Instagram.

Criselda also spoke candidly about abuse in her memoir You Are Never Alone and told City Press at the time of its launch that she hoped the book would inspire women to see the beauty inside themselves.