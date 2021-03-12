Former Zimbabwe international and Dynamos captain is among an elite group of 26 Graduates from the first intake of the new FIFA Diploma in Football Law to be honoured on 10 March 2021.

The first edition of the FIFA Diploma in Football Law which is the initiative of the world football governing body and International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) commenced its opening module in Miami, USA in February 2020.

Over 140 applicants from around the world applied to study towards the qualification and Maringwa was one of only 26 participants selected to take part in the inaugural intake.

Maringwa, popularly known as ‘Gazza’ during his playing days where he boasted the dynamos midfield is also the current Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ), an organisation that serves as the body that represents the welfare and interests of active and retired Zimbabwean football players.

As FUZ boss, Maringwa has been exhibiting leadership qualities and is largely tipped to be a future candidate for the Zimbabwe Football Association Presidency, the most powerful position in the country’s football association.

In a statement published on the official FIFA website, the world football governing body announced that the participants took part in a graduation ceremony which was conducted virtually.

“Following a unique journey that started in Miami in February 2020, 26 professionals today graduated from FIFA’s first-ever Diploma in Football Law during a virtual ceremony.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the Director of the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES) Denis Oswald joined the ceremony from the Home of FIFA in Zurich and the CIES headquarters in Neuchâtel, respectively, and took time to extend congratulations to all diploma graduates.”

FIFA said; “Over the course of the past 13 months and in collaboration with the CIES, the group of 26 football executives from all around the world were provided with in-depth insight into subjects such as “An introduction to football law”, “FIFA Transfer Regulations I and II”, “Other aspects of football law” and “CAS proceedings.”

The diploma also comprised keynote presentations by 48 top-level speakers with the final aim of giving all attendees a first-hand understanding of the ever-evolving dynamics of football’s regulatory and decision-making framework.

While the original plan was to host on-site classes on a rotational basis at the headquarters of the confederations, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and related restrictions, the course was held in a virtual format.

The second edition of the Diploma in Football Law is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

By Eric Knight/ Radio54African PanoramaLive