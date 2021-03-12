The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Borrowdale, Harare are in investigating a suspected murder case which occurred sometime in January 2021 in Borrowdale, where a man (32) allegedly murdered his brother (30).

According to the police, suspect shot the victim with a firearm belonging to the family and then concealed the offence by secretly burying the body in a shallow grave within the yard.

The offence came to light after the suspect had been involved in a road accident and confessed.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim was exhumed and sent to hospital for post-mortem with the firearm and shovel used in the crime being recovered from a secret place.

Meanwhile, police in Bindura are investigating a case fraud involving five suspects, which occurred at GMB Mt Darwin.

The suspects fraudulently acquired various Command Agriculture inputs from the GMB between December 2020 and March 2021 and diverted the inputs to the black market.

A manhunt has since been launched on the Agritex Officer who facilitated the offence and 348 bags of fertiliser have since been recovered.

