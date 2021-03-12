The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has licensed three community radio stations.
Those given the licences are, Beitbridge – Shashe Community Radio, Chiredzi Rural Communities Development Initiative Trust T/A Avuxeni FM, and Lyeja-Nyayi Development Trust in Hwange and Victoria Falls.
BAZ has also issued Campus Radio licenses to the following academic institutions: 1. National University of Science and Technology. 2. Lupane State University. 3. Harare Polytechnic College.
-Zwnews
