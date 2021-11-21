FC Platinum have progressed to the Chibuku Super Cup finals after defeating Harare giants Dynamos by a goal to nil.

The match had to go to extra time, having passed the 90 minute mark at nil all.

The Platinum miners scored through Innocent Mucheneka in the 104 minute the goal that secured them a place in the finals.

Accepting defeat, Dynamos wrote on its Twitter account:

“Our journey in the Chibuku Super Cup has come to an end.

“We suffered our first defeat of the tournament marking the end.

Dynamos 0-1Fc Platinum.”

Meanwhile, FC Platinum will now meet Ngezi Platinum in the final who beat Cranborne Bullets with a similar scoreline in another semi final match.

Zwnews