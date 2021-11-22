President Emmerson Mnangagwa is this morning expected to preside over the burial of the late national hero, Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo at the National Heroes Acre.

Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, died of cancer last week.

Meanwhile, all is now set for the burial after the arrival in Harare of the national hero’s body from Bulawayo this Saturday.

Colleagues, who converged at the late national hero’s home in Borrowdale, Harare this Sunday described Ambassador Moyo as a humble cadre and an intellectual liberator.

Family spokesperson, Isaac Moyo, who is the younger brother to the late national hero expressed gratitude to government for honouring his brother.

Simon Khaya Moyo died last week at Mater Dei hospital in Bulawayo after a long battle with cancer. Zbc