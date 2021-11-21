The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports that bodies of five people aged sixty nine years, twenty nine years, seven years, five years and a one year old minor, were found at Mavhuradonha Mountain today by a hunter who then reported to the police.

It is claimed that the family had left Manhondo Village, Mukumbura Mt Darwin on foot on their way to Guruve, a distance of about 200km on 03/11/21.

Meanwhile, the ZRP dismisses a story by Bulawayo24News’s Simbarashe Sithole alleging that Security Forces dispersed Police Officers at a road block in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central Province.

According to the Officer Commanding Province, no such incident occurred.

The police urged journalists to verify stories given by their sources before publication.

