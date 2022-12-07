Dominican Republic relatives shocked by late granny’s looks, including a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to stand with little support

A family in the Dominican Republic dug up their grandmother’s grave nearly a decade after her burial only to find the corpse perfectly preserved.

When Margarita Rosario was dug up at La Colonia Cemetery in Jarabacoa, she was found to still have a full head of hair, some skin and enough bones to be able to stand with little support, relatives told Jam Press.

A video shot outside the graveyard shows a man holding the corpse up while a woman dresses her in a white nightgown. A small group crowded to watch the aftermath of the exhumation, some of whom captured the scene on video.

Local residents also expressed shock over how well Rosario had been preserved.

“She was a good person in life. That’s why she is still preserved,” offered one Jarabacoa local, while another awe-struck citizen noted the body “keeps standing up and everything.”

“Intact, incredible skin as if the years had not passed,” chimed in a third.