This is a very painful human story of a Zimbabwean lady who lost her chicken small business because of 18 hour power cuts in Zimbabwe. The tragedy is that Zimbabwe’s cabinet ministers are getting a one off US$500,000 payment each after authoring this 5 year economic disaster!

— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) December 7, 2022