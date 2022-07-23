Police in Bulawayo are investigating a robbery case which occurred on 21/07/22 at around 1930hrs, where three unknown suspects, armed with an unidentified pistol, posed as potential customers who intended to buy an invertor at Corner 14th Avenue and JM Nkomo Street, Bulawayo.

They persuaded the complainant, who had already closed the shop, to open it before attacking him and stole US$4 200 cash, eight boxes of solar led lights, 2x5KV invertors, 1x3KV invertor, an HP Desktop computer, and a cellphone.

In another case, on 20/07/22, Police in Chinhoyi arrested Learnmore Chimukopa (19) for a case of murder in which he fatally stabbed his brother, Kurauone Chimukopa (26), with a knife several times in the chest.

The attack came after the two had a dispute over allegations of theft of two buckets of shelled maize.

Zwnews