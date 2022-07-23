Zimbabwe’s civil servants will down tools for two days next week as they push for US dollar-denominated salaries.

The civil servants will stay away from work on July 27 and 28, according to the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions.

Trade Unions representing civil servants meet in Harare yesterday to map way forward following the lapsing of a strike notice.

They had given the government 14 days to address their plight, however the employer failed to do so within the time frame.

Zwnews