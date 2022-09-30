Former Zimbabwe Warriors defender Thomas Sweswe (with FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger in Zurich), was attending the FIFA Next 90 programme.

The programme, aims to provide former female and male footballers with the skills, tools and confidence they need to succeed in the next stages of their lives, after they have hung up their boots.

It was launched early this year, and began with a welcome speech from FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Thank you for being here with us, for embracing this project, and for taking part in such an exciting adventure: The Next 90,” the FIFA President began by saying to the participants.

FIFA Next 90 is organised by the FIFA Legends and their partner, the International Centre for Sports Studies (CIES).

Zwnews