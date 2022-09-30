Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has lashed out at Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa over his just launched roadmap for free and fair elections saying he is too late.

He described the seven demands by CCC on reforms ahead of 2023 as child’s play.

“As electoral reform experiences around Africa show, serious opposition political players seek meaningful electoral reforms the day after the last election when they have five years to spare; and not the day before the next election, when they have squandered five years.

“Seeking electoral reforms when, after participating in the last election, you hibernate; say and do nothing about election reforms only to wake up on the eve of the next election with cacophonic calls for electoral reforms; smacks of political cynicism and gross incompetence,” he says.

Moyo points out that calls for electoral reforms should not be a desperate substitute for an election manifesto based on sound values, ideology, constitution and policy alternatives pursued by a political structure with a demonstrable capacity to govern and improve people’s lives and livelihoods.

Zwnews